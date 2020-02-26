Violence will be dealt with firmly: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

26 February 2020 08:07 IST

Is it ‘patriotism’ to throw stones even while holding a national flag, asks Minister

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the violence in Delhi, but said the situation was very much in control and paramilitary forces have been pressed into service to restore peace in trouble-torn areas there.

However, “whoever is responsible for the violence, destroying or setting on fire private/public properties will not be spared. All the anti-social elements will face punishment and the government will probe into these incidents which are pre-planned to time with the visit of US President Donald Trump to lower the country’s image,” he said.

At a press conference at the party office, Mr. Reddy said he was rushing to Delhi in light of the incidents cutting short his visit by a day and wondered whether it was “patriotism” to throw stones even while holding a national flag in one hand. “For the last two months the government has allowed peaceful demonstrations throughout the country but violence will not be tolerated. I appeal to all political parties and others to observe restraint and help usher in peace. Violence has not solved any problem but only through dialogue. The Centre is ready to discuss any contentious issue whether it is the Ctizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or anything else,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Minister reiterated that there was not a “single word” in CAA which is against the citizens of the country or the minorities and challenged critics for a public debate to prove him wrong. “Time and again the Centre has tried to remove misgivings on CAA; yet a vicious propaganda has been unleashed to foment communal trouble by instigating people. This is not at all good for the country,” he maintained.

“As Minister of State for Home I wish to assure my minority brothers that the CAA is only a humanitarian law to help persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries. It is not even against Pakistan or Bangladesh. The false narrative that minorities will be targeted is a real low in politics,” Mr. Reddy asserted. He felt that since the Opposition could not accuse the Narendra Modi government of being corrupt, dynastic or indecisive, it has been resorting to spreading lies on CAA.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister of State visited the village his adopted village Gummedivelli, in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district, participated in the Gram Sabha and assured the villagers he would strive to improve the basic amenities in the coming days.