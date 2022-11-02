Violence at Munugode falls in a pattern, says KTR

ADVERTISEMENT

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that the clashes of Wednesday in Munugode Assembly constituency which is going to by-election on Thursday fell into a pattern envisaged by the BJP to whip up violence before elections which was also witnessed in last West Bengal elections

It was a blatant agenda of the BJP to trigger violence and create fear among people from going out to exercise franchise. This way the party tried to ensure repoll to its advantage, Mr. Rao said.

Fielding questions on several issues at an informal chat with reporters, Mr. Rao described the institution of Governor as a product of “colonial hangover” that should go. It was time the country rid itself of British legacy. He made the comment in the context of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holding back assent to eight Bills passed by Assembly.

She was needlessly pushing for a conflict with a constitutionally elected government She must rethink exercising extra constitutional powers.

Mr. Rao also targeted the Union government for resorting to arm twisting tactics to set up financial constraints for State governments. The Centre denied the facility of loans for projects in State. Take the case of Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri who refused to meet him on his last visit to New Delhi to seek funds for phase III of Hyderabad Metro Rail. He wanted to submit the detailed project report and discuss financial closure but the Minister refused to see him for three days, Mr. Rao said.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State to dedicate the plant of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited to the country on November 12, Mr. Rao asked the Centre to give employment to local youth in the project. There was a lot of resentment among them over denial of jobs.

He regretted that the manufacturing facility of C-295 transport aircraft by Tata Advanced Systems Limited was shifted to Gujarat though the Telangana government was in touch with the company for last six years to locate it in the State. The company had its base in Hyderabad but the Centre mounted pressure on it to relocate to Vadodara.