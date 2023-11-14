Violations aplenty lead to five major fire mishaps in two years, killing 38

November 14, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The fire mishap which snuffed out nine lives at Bazaar Guard (Bazarghat) area of the city on Monday is the third such incident this year and fifth during the past two years which resulted in fatalities. A total 38 persons lost their lives in the five instances of major fire in less than two years’ time.

In majority of the instances, apathy in enforcement proved to be the ultimate cause of fire. Remedial measures had been initiated, but they were too few and too late.

While the cause of fire is still being investigated in the latest incident at Bazar Guard, preliminary reports pointed to the storage and other inflammable substances in the stilt floor. This goes against the established building norms on two counts. Firstly, no construction is permitted in the stilt floor, which is to be used exclusively for parking.

Secondly, no commercial establishment should be run in a building earmarked for residential purposes, in spite of which, a hardware shop owner used it to store superplasticiser chemicals (used in making high strength concrete), fibre-reinforced plastic rolls and polyester resin. Besides, eyewitnesses also reported large amounts of diesel stored in drums at the location.

The building had less than a metre of set back spaces on three sides. The spaces too were blocked by the above said material, which aided in quick spread of fire, a report by the Fire Department said.

The accident is also a fit case to argue why building regularisation is a pernicious scheme. Enquiries with the GHMC officials revealed that the structure, which was built over 25 years ago, was regularised under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) in 2008, which legalises the meagre setbacks and construction of a flat in the stilt floor. This is not an isolated case of misuse of stilt and cellar spaces for storage of harmful substances. The city houses such structures in thousands in its every nook.

This accident is eerily reminiscent of the fire in the building housing a hotel and an electric vehicle outlet in Secunderabad in September, 2022, where the basement was used as storage for batteries and e-bikes.

Prior to that, 12 migrant workers from Bihar were choked to death when a fire broke out in an unauthorised warehouse at Bhoiguda in March, 2022. The fire in Deccan Mall of Secunderabad in January, 2023, which resulted in death of three, emanated from an illegal warehouse being run in the building with two unauthorised floors.

One more fire mishap in Swapnalok complex, Secunderabad, which caused six deaths, was attributed to compromised fire escape, which was cluttered with piles of waste material.

After Swapnalok fire, the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the GHMC started issuing notices to commercial establishments for flouting fire norms. Inspection by officials revealed staggering violations, most of which were compromised cellars and fire escapes.

The department is yet to focus on the plethora of commercial establishments being run from the residential buildings.

Meanwhile, it is learnt from the official sources that the building at Bazaar Guard is being tested for structural stability as the fire spread to all the floors. If it is found to be unstable, the building will be razed.

