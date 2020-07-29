Vinod Kumar welcomes central government’s education policy

The Telangana government is already contemplating integration of Intermediate and school education to make it compatible with sixteen years of school education.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the issue with officials and, in the latest scenario, he will most likely announce the State government policy on education, taking cognizance of Centre's decision, said State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar.

Mr, Vinod Kumar reminded that the State government had already undertaken revamp of Intermediate education introducing classes eleven and twelve in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and model schools.

He welcomed the Centre's education policy, coming as it does with sweeping changes in the system after a gap of 35 years. The decision to allow foreign universities in India is particularly helpful to Hyderabad which boasts of a huge land bank and presence of reputed pharma companies. The city will emerge as a front runner in hosting foreign universities. The move of Centre to work with State governments in implementing 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 model of education is laudable, he said.