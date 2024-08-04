Vinod Kumar urges Union Ministers to help establish centre for Telangana Studies in UoH

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) B. Vinod Kumar has requested Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy to take steps for establishment of Centre for Telangana Studies in the University of Hyderabad here to delve into the social, political, economic, cultural and linguistic aspects of the Telangana region.

The multi-disciplinary research centre would help foster a comprehensive understanding and promote academic excellence in the domains, Mr. Vinod Kumar, a three-time former MP and former Chairman of the State Planning Board, said in separate letters addressed to the two Union Ministers on Saturday.

The Centre for Telangana Studies, once established, would serve as a hub for in-depth research and scholarly activities focused on the Telangana State. It could facilitate multi-disciplinary research encompassing social aspects to study the social dynamics, demographic changes and community development; economic aspects to investigate economic growth, development challenges, agriculture, manufacturing and service sector and opportunities unique to Telangana.

Further, it could facilitate study of cultural aspects to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage, traditions and arts of Telangana; language studies to research linguistic diversity, evolution of regional languages and their socio-cultural significance; and political aspects to analyse the political landscape, governance issue and policy impacts in the State.

It could also play a crucial role in reaching the aspirations of the young generation, particularly those from the marginalised and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. By providing opportunities for advanced research and education the centre could empower the students to contribute meaningfully to the development of their region and could help address unique needs and challenges faced by the local communities, Mr. Vinod Kumar said in the letters addressed.

The centre could not only contribute to the academic enrichment of the university but could provide valuable insights and data that could inform policy-making and development strategies for Telangana. He brought to the notice of the Union Ministers that Central Universities of Karnataka, North Eastern Hill (Mizoram), Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have such centres.

