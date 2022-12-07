Vinod Kumar says Modi releases ₹1.37 lakh crores in 9 months

December 07, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - hyderabad

Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unduly favouring his home State, Gujarat in the release of funds for developmental works, the vice chairman of Telangana State Planning Board, B. Vinod Kumar alleged that there was total discrimination against other state governments.

In a statement here, he said the Prime Minister released ₹1,37,655 crore of Central funds to Gujarat in just 9 months before the Gujarat Assembly elections and this reflects his bias. He said the PM toured Gujarat 40 times keeping the elections in view and went on a fund-releasing spree at the cost of other states. “This doesn’t happen with other states,” he said.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said the Prime Minister had forgotten his duty of treating all the states equally and his favouritism and undue release of funds was not healthy for democracy.