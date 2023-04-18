Vinod Kumar rebuts Kishan Reddy on CAMPA funds use, wildlife protection in TS

April 18, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has denied the allegation of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy in the matter of utilisation of utilising Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) by Telangana.

In a statement, Mr. Vinod Kumar said on Monday that the Union Minister was misinformed on the issue as it was Telangana that had utilised highest CAMPA funds even during the Covid-19 years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. He stated that NITI Aayog reports on the increase in green (forest) cover and wildlife protection were ample proof of Telangana’s efforts in the two areas.

Stating that Telangana was in first position in the country in the matter forest cover increase, Mr. Vinod Kumar noted that the State had witnessed 7.7% increase in the green cover during the 2015-21 period and it was not the claim of Telangana State Government but as assessed and reported by India State of Forest Report (ISFR). During 2019-21, the increase of forest cover was 3.07%, he noted.

In terms of area, the forest cover increase during 2015-21 was 1,721 square km and in terms of carbon sequestration there was increase of 10.15 million tonnes of carbon stock.

He mentioned that Union Ministers had themselves announced in Parliament that increase in forest cover and wildlife protection in Telangana was better than other States. He suggested Mr. Kishan Reddy to announce the CAMPA fund utilisation of reports of BJP-ruled or other States in the country.