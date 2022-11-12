Vinod Kumar faults Modi’s statement on Singareni

Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misleading people with his statement on Singareni Collieries as it was the Centre that had turned down the request of Singareni for allotment of coal blocks in the State kept for auction.

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s statement made during the public meeting he addressed at Ramagundam on Saturday, Mr. Vinod Kumar mentioned that speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told Parliament on December 13 last year that the Centre was auctioning coal blocks in Telangana and the plea of Singareni for their allotment was turned down.

Mr. Vinod Kumar sought to know whether what Mr. Joshi told Parliament was a fact or Mr. Modi’s statement made at Ramagundam on Saturday. He ridiculed the Prime Minister’s allegation that the State Government was misleading people on the privatisation of Singareni (coal blocks) as it was a well known fact that Centre had already commenced process to auction (privatise) coal blocks in Telangana.

Speaking at Raikal in Jagitial district on Saturday, TRS MLC K. Kavitha said the Prime Minister had failed to tell people what he had done for Telangana for the last eight years. He had come empty handed, had spoken half-truths and went away, she noted.

She told a party workers’ meeting that it was Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao that had transformed the State during the last eight years and it had plans to do the same across the country under the banner of Bharat Rashtra Smithi (BRS).