Vinod Kumar bats for law on protection, welfare of private school teachers

Former MP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader B. Vinod Kumar has condemned the comments made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy slighting the teachers working in private schools during an interactive session with those working in government schools on Friday and demanded a legislation for protection of private teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newspersons here on Sunday along with former MLC N. Laxmana Rao, Mr. Vinod Kumar said the government should not view government and private teachers separately as education had become a fundamental right in August 2009 and 51% of school-going children — 30.5 lakh out of 59.45 lakh — were admitted in private schools as per the 2022-23 statistics. Of the 40,941 schools in the State, 30,307 were run by the government and the remaining by private managements, though there was some confusion/no clarity in the number of private schools.

On the Chief Minister’s comment that private schools were employing even those who had failed Class X (SSC) as teachers, the BRS leader said it was the fault of the government as proper monitoring would avoid such discrepancies. He reminded the Chief Minister that his grandchildren like those of many other politicians and officials would also study in private schools. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that private schools employ only qualified teachers,” he added.

He requested the Chief Minister to focus on the migration of students from government to private schools stating that about 2 lakh migrated during the current academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.