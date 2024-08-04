GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vinod Kumar bats for law on protection, welfare of private school teachers

He says over 51% students are enrolled in private schools in Telangana

Published - August 04, 2024 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Sunday.

BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Former MP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader B. Vinod Kumar has condemned the comments made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy slighting the teachers working in private schools during an interactive session with those working in government schools on Friday and demanded a legislation for protection of private teachers.

Speaking to newspersons here on Sunday along with former MLC N. Laxmana Rao, Mr. Vinod Kumar said the government should not view government and private teachers separately as education had become a fundamental right in August 2009 and 51% of school-going children — 30.5 lakh out of 59.45 lakh — were admitted in private schools as per the 2022-23 statistics. Of the 40,941 schools in the State, 30,307 were run by the government and the remaining by private managements, though there was some confusion/no clarity in the number of private schools.

On the Chief Minister’s comment that private schools were employing even those who had failed Class X (SSC) as teachers, the BRS leader said it was the fault of the government as proper monitoring would avoid such discrepancies. He reminded the Chief Minister that his grandchildren like those of many other politicians and officials would also study in private schools. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that private schools employ only qualified teachers,” he added.

He requested the Chief Minister to focus on the migration of students from government to private schools stating that about 2 lakh migrated during the current academic year.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / teachers / laws / political candidates

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.