ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod Kumar accuses Centre of conspiring to privatise Medak Ordnance Factory

April 18, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B.Vinod Kumar has accused the Central government of conspiring to brand the Medak Ordnance Factory in the State as a sick unit by denying it work orders, and asked the workers’ unions to be wary about the Centre’s privatisation plans.

A delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions of the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFM) in Sangareddy district met Mr.Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday and explained the goings-on in the defence unit. He stated that a spree of privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the BJP government at the Centre, since it came to power in 2014, was on and they were not sparing even the defence sector.

He sought to know whether “Make in India” meant privatisation of PSUs including the key defence sector companies. Stating that OFM was specialising in making battle tanks, bullet-proof and landmine-proof vehicles, rocket launchers etc., Mr.Vinod Kumar said the Centre was playing with the lives of about 3,500 employees of the company by denying it work orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Vinod Kumar said the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would oppose any move to privatise the OFM and demanded that work orders be given to the unit. JAC leaders Ramana Reddy, Prabhu, Srinivas Reddy, Ravinder Goud, Shiva Kumar, Rajaiah, Yadagiri, Ashok, Mallikarjun Reddy and Shivashankar Naik were part of the delegation that met Mr. Vinod Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US