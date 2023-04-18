Vinod Kumar accuses Centre of conspiring to privatise Medak Ordnance Factory

April 18, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B.Vinod Kumar has accused the Central government of conspiring to brand the Medak Ordnance Factory in the State as a sick unit by denying it work orders, and asked the workers’ unions to be wary about the Centre’s privatisation plans.

A delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of trade unions of the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFM) in Sangareddy district met Mr.Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday and explained the goings-on in the defence unit. He stated that a spree of privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) by the BJP government at the Centre, since it came to power in 2014, was on and they were not sparing even the defence sector.

He sought to know whether “Make in India” meant privatisation of PSUs including the key defence sector companies. Stating that OFM was specialising in making battle tanks, bullet-proof and landmine-proof vehicles, rocket launchers etc., Mr.Vinod Kumar said the Centre was playing with the lives of about 3,500 employees of the company by denying it work orders.

Mr.Vinod Kumar said the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would oppose any move to privatise the OFM and demanded that work orders be given to the unit. JAC leaders Ramana Reddy, Prabhu, Srinivas Reddy, Ravinder Goud, Shiva Kumar, Rajaiah, Yadagiri, Ashok, Mallikarjun Reddy and Shivashankar Naik were part of the delegation that met Mr. Vinod Kumar.