Villages get a makeover before Dasara

The 30-day action plan for improvement of sanitation, creating awareness against single-use plastic and taking up plantation as part of Haritha Haaram appears to have made an encouraging beginning in changing the face of villages in Narayanpet district, which is only six months old, although a sustainable transformation is a long road ahead.

Starting from September 6, the staff of gram panchayats, volunteers, members of the women self help groups (SHGs) and others have been participating by offering ‘shramdaan’ to make villages clean and green. Besides, all public representatives, special officers, mandal parishad development officers, tahsildars and the district-level officers including District Collector have also been doing some shramdaan.

As an effort to inculcate some discipline, a token fine of ₹500 is being imposed on those indulging in littering on roads and other public places as per the provisions of the new Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. According to District Panchayat Officer B. Venkateshwarlu, a fine of about ₹1.5 lakh has been collected from nearly 200 persons for throwing garbage/waste onto the roads and at public places.

Mission mode

Not only fine but several philanthropists have come forward and donated money to help the drive to make villages clean and green in the mission mode. Over 700 persons have donated about ₹25 lakh for the cause and the money would be utilised for various small and immediate needs in villages such as procuring tree guards, District Collector S. Venkata Rao said explaining about the people’s response to the drive.

“Before launching the programme as part of the State-wide action plan, we have conducted district, mandal and gram panchayat level meetings besides motivational camps by the staff of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Panchayat Raj Department to create awareness on the programme,” Mr. Venkata Rao told The Hindu.

Comprehensive clean up

He explained that works such as cutting/removal shrubs and juliflora, cleaning of water tanks, drains, roads and all village level institutions such as school, anganwadi, places of worship and others, dismantling dilapidated structures and cattle sheds, erecting new electrical poles wherever necessary, tightening sagging electrical conductor, improving street lighting and others and plantation as part of Haritha Haaram, were being taken up.

“Anybody who lives outside and visits their village now can find the clear difference of improved cleanliness,” the District Collector said adding that best participating teams in every mandal would be given cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 as a token of motivation. Till October 3, over 1.77 lakh persons have participated in the programme and work worth about ₹5.32 crore has been done in the district.