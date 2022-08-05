Villagers up in arms over dumping of garbage

Garbage dumped near Mahboobsagar tank in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

August 05, 2022 13:33 IST

Under police protection, vehicles dump Sangareddy waste in Cheryal village

During second week of last month, with police protection, some vehicles moved from Sangareddy to Cheryal village in Kandi mandal. The purpose was to dump the garbage as locals were objecting to the town’s garbage being dumped near their village.

The garbage, brought in some vehicles, was dumped on road-side, despite protests by local residents. The vehicles, after dumping of the waste, returned under police protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are huge pits to the size of 40 feet to 50 feet, in some cases even bigger in size, dug as part of legal and illegal mining for the past few years. The officials of Sangareddy municipal authorities thought of filling those pits with the garbage being generated from the district headquarters town.

Knowing about the dumping, the villagers came on to the roads on the midnight of July 14.

The village panchayat also held a grama sabha immediately on the next day and passed a unanimous resolution demanding that garbage from Sangareddy must not be dumped near their village.

Sangareddy town has been fast developing with surrounding villages, including Pothireddypalle village, being merged in the municipality few years ago, and the population has reached about 1 lakh. However, the facilities are not being extended to that extent, resulting in several problems. About 45 metric tonnes of garbage is being generated every day in the town.

Though a dump yard was constructed at a cost of ₹2.2 crore at Fasalwadi with a capacity of dealing with 200 tonnes of garbage, it’s alleged that improper use of garbage segregation is resulting in the problems. Garbage is being dumped even near water bodies.

When contacted, the Municipal Commissioner said that he would talk later.