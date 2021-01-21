Telangana

Villagers to vacate Vemulaghat

Finally, the residents of Vemulaghat have agreed to vacate the village by next month. Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said on Thursday after holding a meeting with them.

“We will address all the issues raised by the villagers. Government has been responding with a human face and extending best package comparing with what the Centre has been offering. We are providing houses with best facilities like roads, drains and drinking water at Mutrajpally for the oustees. The houses will be completed by the month-end. All the pending payments will be cleared shortly,” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said.

