Villagers seek DPR of Gouravelli Reservoir

19 June 2021 19:19 IST

RDO attends Grama Sabha held at Gudatipally

The villagers of Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal have urged the officials to provide complete details of the proposed increase in the extent of Gouravelli Reservoir and address the problems of the villagers.

Grama Sabha for acquiring 272 acres from farmers for the construction of Gouravelli Reservoir was held at the village on Friday, which was attended by Husnabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Jayachandra Reddy, who explained the details of the project. The village will be submerged in the reservoir.

“We are the residents of Gudatipally village. Gouravelli Reservoir was initially proposed with 1.4 tmcft but the capacity was increased without any rationale. Land acquisition can not be taken up without proper detailed project report (DPR) and if it has already been prepared, please provide copies of it. Administrative sanction for Gouravelli Reservoir was accorded in 2007. Forest permission were taken in 2003, followed by permissions from Tribal Welfare department in 2004 and planning board permissions in 2005. According to the original plan only 1814.33 acres was required for the proposed project. No permissions have been accorded so far for the increased capacity, hence acquiring land for the revised project will not stand good before the court of law,” said the oustees in the memorandum submitted to the RDO in the Grama Sabha.

Further, the villagers noted, as per Section 4 of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013) the officials have to conduct social impact assessment and the officials have to ascertain whether the same lands are required for the construction of the reservoir.

“No Grama Sabha was held in our village regarding acquiring land. Similarly no expert committee was constituted. Primary notification was issued even without correcting the market price of land rates. Provide us complete details of the project and give us 60 days time to read and understand,” said the villagers in their memorandum to the RDO.

The RDO told the villagers that all the information will be available with the MRO and RDO office and villagers who would be affected by the project will be provided with all the details.