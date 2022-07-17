Telangana

Villagers pour out their woes to Governor

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visiting the flood affected areas in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM July 17, 2022 21:48 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 03:42 IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Sunday, made a whirlwind tour of the flood-affected areas in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Governor reached Manuguru by train after an overnight journey from Secunderabad in the early hours. Her visit to the district coincided with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the flood-hit areas of Bhadrachalam.

Dr. Soundararajan was accompanied by a medical team from the Hyderabad-based ESIC Medical College and members of the Indian Red Cross Society, sources said.

Braving slushy conditions, she visited several inundated agricultural fields and interacted with rain-hit farmers at Chintriyala and Pamulapalli. She also visited some relief camps and distributed relief materials, including tarpaulin sheets and medicines, to people.

The medical team offered their services to people of Chintriyala and Pamulapalli villages. The flood-affected people poured out their woes to the Governor.

She assured to take their grievances to the notice of the authorities concerned and strive to resolve them.

Secretary to the Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior officials accompanied her.

