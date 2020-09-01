Villagers, led by women, set fire to corporator’s car

Corporator reported to have kicked a woman during an altercation

Violent protests rocked Kaikondaigudem village in Khammam Municipal Corporation’s first division here on Tuesday as an irate group of villagers set ablaze the car of municipal corporator Darawath Rammurthy, of the ruling TRS, holding him responsible for the recent suspicious death of a local youth at a function hall near here.

An altercation broke out between Mr. Rammurthy and the relatives of the deceased youth, Tejavath Anand, when the angry villagers took him to task over the suspicious death of the youth, a welder, at a function hall allegedly jointly owned by the corporator along with some others at Pedda Tanda on August 18.

Alleging that the corporator scolded and kicked the hapless mother of the deceased during the wordy duel, a group of furious villagers, including several women, smashed the windowpanes of the corporator’s car in front of the local school.

When the furious mob chased the corporator, he took shelter in the local school to escape their wrath, sources said.

Chaotic scenes ensued when the infuriated mob damaged his car and set it on fire in a fit of rage.

A large contingent of police rushed to the village and dispersed the agitated villagers.

According to the TRS sources, the party mandal committee reportedly mooted action against the corporator over the Tuesday’s incident in Kakondaigudem.

In a statement, Vijaya, the mother of the deceased youth, alleged that the corporator kicked her when she met him along with her husband and daughter in the village on Tuesday to inquire about the suspicious death of her son.

Stating that she has already lodged a complaint with the Khammam rural police over the suspicious death of her son, the aggrieved woman sought a detailed inquiry into the death of her son and stern action against those responsible for it.