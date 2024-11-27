Villagers in Telangana’s Nirmal stage highway blockade against ethanol factory

Scores residents from Gundampally and its surrounding villages in Dilwarpur mandal of Nirmal district staged a flash protest on the Nirmal-Bhainsa highway on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) in protest against the under-construction ethanol factory near Dilwarpur.

The agitated villagers including women and children, squatted on the highway disrupting the vehicular movement for several hours. The vehicular traffic was diverted via Beeravelli and Gollamada following the road blockade.

The protesters shouted slogans demanding that the upcoming ethanol factory of a private firm be shifted away from their villages citing ‘potential damage’ to their crops and ‘environmental concerns’.

They displayed placards denouncing the alleged apathy of the ‘elected representatives’ concerned and leaders of various political parties towards their consistent agitations against the setting up of the ethanol factory at Dilwarpur.

The villagers vowed to continue their agitation until their demand was met.