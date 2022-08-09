Villagers complain to Bandi of issues on Dharani portal

‘You gave KCR two terms, give us one opportunity’

“Sir, if the departments of Home, Revenue and Health perform efficiently it will make people’s lives easier and happy. I request you to focus on these wings when you come to power in the next elections,” said a farmer of Talla Singaram village in Choutuppal mandal in the Munugode Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

At the ‘Conversations over Tea’ organised in the village and later in the interaction with Lingojiguda villagers organised by the Telangana BJP as part of the its president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing ‘’Praja Sangrama Yatra’ third phase, the villagers poured out their woes on Dharani portal, farmers’ problems, power cut, pollution and lack of jobs.

“We are having power cut and no one comes when the transformer goes bust. Dharani portal is full of mistakes and we are forced to run around registration offices. Real estate companies and big people can get their work done there,” alleged Mahender Reddy, a villager.

“There is no subsidy for growing vegetables or for taking up drip irrigation and rythu bazars have been taken over by the middlemen,” said Iliah, a villager. “We are suffering from pollution from factories in the vicinity where we do not get any jobs. Widow pensions too are not being issued,” said Srini, another villager.

The BJP chief charged that the ‘Dharani’ was brought forth to facilitate “fraudulent land deals of ruling party leaders and usurp the lands of the poor”. “We will take over all such lands and distribute to the poor if you support us in the next election. We have to join hands and cut the power of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, if we are to improve our livelihoods. You gave him two terms, give us an opportunity to serve you,” he told the gathering.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was caught off guard when women mentioned rising prices of essential goods and cost of a cooking gas cylinder. He blamed the rising international crude oil price due to the Russia-Ukraine war and claimed the burden was just ₹30! The Centre had been liberal in disbursing funds but it was the KCR government that had not been taking steps for the benefits to reach people, he charged.

“When did you last see KCR? He comes out once in a blue moon, talks for two hours and vanishes. He grows paddy but threatens those growing paddy. He promised jobs for every household but gave them only to family members. He built a palace for himself while promising two-bedroom houses to poor,” he said, adding that a BJP government was the only solution to their problems. Earlier, walkathon ‘pramukh’ and state vice president G. Manohar Reddy gave the introductory address.