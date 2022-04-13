Villagers claim land allotted to Greyhounds

Representatives of families claiming rights over some land in Manchirevula village, which was allotted to elite commando force Greyhounds, in Rangareddy district, on Wednesday appealed to State government to help them secure back those parcels of land.

Addressing a press conference here, they said that already they had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court challenging the verdict of a division bench headed by the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on the ownership of the lands. The division bench, a few months ago, delivered a judgment observing that the lands in question belonged to Greyhounds as the government allotted the same to the commando force.

The villagers claiming rights over the land said they wanted to appeal to the government through the media to help them regain the lands. According to them, the Supreme Court admitted the SLP and directed the parties to maintain status quo in the matter.