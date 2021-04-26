Village well in Telangana turns super-spreader point

SANGAREDDY

26 April 2021 10:21 IST

120 of the 1,000 residents have tested positive

Is a common well becoming super spreader of coronavirus? Yes is the answer from public at least in the case of Peeerla Tanda here in Telangana.

This village, with a population of about 1,000, is located in the Narayankhed constituency and near both Karnataka and Maharashtra. People from these States visit this tanda frequently.

The village has supply of Mission Bhagiratha water which will be given for about 10 minutes every day, according to the locals.

About 500 metres away from the tanda is an open well, which is the only water source available other than the Mission Bhagiratha supply. Hence, people from the tanda arrive there in large numbers from morning to collect water.

The villagers say that it has become a source of virus spread in the area, which has witnessed as many as 70 COVID-19 cases in two days. It was stated that over 100 residents crowd the open well in the morning to collect water. The mad rush was one of the reasons behind a high number of cases — about 120 till now — in the tanda.

“We have been making repeated appeals for water but in vain,” Pathloth Rajesh, sarpanch of the tanda, told The Hindu.