‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ workshop focusses on making education engaging

December 12, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participating in “Viksit Bharat@2047” programme in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the event through virtual mode

A workshop aimed to actively involve educators and academic leaders in shaping the vision of a developed India by 2047 was convened at Raj Bhavan on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Viksit Bharat@47’ workshop through virtual mode.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan highlighted the significant potential of Telangana and the Union Territory of Pondicherry to play a pioneering role in realising the envisioned transformation. Emphasising a commitment to action over excuses, she urged educators to embrace an ‘enjoy and educate’ approach, fostering a more engaging and effective learning environment.

The workshop drew active participation from Vice-Chancellors, directors, deans, and a substantial number of faculty members representing State universities, Central universities, private universities, and various higher educational institutions (HEIs), including institutions like IIT, NIT, AIIMS, among others, from across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

