‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ workshop focusses on making education engaging

December 12, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the event through virtual mode

A workshop aimed to actively involve educators and academic leaders in shaping the vision of a developed India by 2047 was convened at Raj Bhavan on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Viksit Bharat@47’ workshop through virtual mode.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan highlighted the significant potential of Telangana and the Union Territory of Pondicherry to play a pioneering role in realising the envisioned transformation. Emphasising a commitment to action over excuses, she urged educators to embrace an ‘enjoy and educate’ approach, fostering a more engaging and effective learning environment.

The workshop drew active participation from Vice-Chancellors, directors, deans, and a substantial number of faculty members representing State universities, Central universities, private universities, and various higher educational institutions (HEIs), including institutions like IIT, NIT, AIIMS, among others, from across the State.