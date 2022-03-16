Vikas Raj is the new CEO of TS

Senior IAS officer Vikas Raj of 1992 batch has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of the State.

The Election Commission, in a notification issued on Wednesday, said that the senior bureaucrat has been designated as the CEO in consultation with the State Government. Mr. Raj, presently in the General Administration department, will be the CEO from the date he takes charge of the post until further orders. The senior officer replaces Shashank Goel who had been transferred to the Union Labour Ministry.

The EC said Mr. Raj would cease to hold and handover forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Telangana Government, which he was holding before assuming charge as CEO.

Mr. Raj while functioning as the CEO should not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Telangana Government except that he should be designated as a secretary to the government in charge of election department in the Secretariat, the notification said.