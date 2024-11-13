Vikarabad violence: KTR condemns former BRS MLA’s arrest, says farmers detained were ill-treated by police

HYDERABAD

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao condemned the arrest of farmers and former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, as accused in the Vikarabad mob attack.

He alleged that those who were detained on Tuesday were manhandled in police custody and held Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy responsible for the incident. KTR accused the CM of harming public interests by acquiring land for the proposed pharma village, which he claimed would primarily benefit the CM’s relatives.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, he criticised the Revanth Reddy administration, accusing it of ignoring farmers’ concerns and committing ‘atrocities’ in the name of development.

The former minister lashed out at Mr. Revanth Reddy for campaigning in Maharashtra and other states, alleging that people in his own Kodangal constituency were facing distress due to land acquisition for projects. “Despite months of protests, the CM has not addressed the problems faced by people in his constituency,” he said.

KTR also questioned the rationale behind the arrest of Mr. Narender Reddy, asking, “Is he a terrorist? Police owe an answer to his wife.” He also flayed the detention of farmers and promised to challenge these police actions in court. Additionally, he stated that BRS leaders would meet the affected families in the next few days.

While he acknowledged that one of the main accused, Suresh, is a BRS activist, he added that Mr. Suresh is also a farmer, whose seven acres are at risk due to the proposed project in Vikarabad.

Mr. Rama Rao vowed to expose what he called “serial misdeeds” by the CM to aid his family. “Mr. Revanth Reddy’s son-in-law, along with some corporate hospital owners, are involved in irregularities related to land acquisition,” he said.

