Vikarabad police book organisers of Anantagiri Hills drag-racing event

August 18, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Vikarabad town police booked cases against the organiser and those who participated in drag racing at the Anantagiri Hills Viewpoint on Tuesday. Police said that they have booked a case after the Forest Range official raised the issue as the incident was highlighted on social media platforms on Wednesday.

“We have received information that one Sriman Sunny had organised the racing event in the Anantagiri Hills Viewpoint on Tuesday morning by inviting his friends and others. We have located one of the vehicles involved in the race. We are questioning some people and will be making arrests soon,” police said.

Officials said that cases were booked under Sections 336 (endangering life and safety of others), 279 (rash driving) and 290 (public nuisance) of the IPC, along with section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Wednesday, Officer Ramana Reddy from Vigilance Department team, along with Vikarabad Divisional Forest officer Gyaneshwar inspected the place following reports of an organised drag racing being conducted on August 15 surfaced on social media platforms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.