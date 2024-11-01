Vikarabad Manappuram branch head held for ₹1.24 crore gold loan fraud

A 28-year-old man working as the branch head of Manappuram Finance Limited in Vikarabad was nabbed from Bidar, Karnataka, for duping the firm to the tune of ₹1.24 crore.

A surprise check by the audit officers revealed discrepancies in the log books, leading to the revelation of the scam.

SP of Vikarabad police, K. Narayana Reddy, said that Chalva Vishal, a resident of Narayanpur village of Bidar, joined the firm in April 2023.

After the complaint from the regional manager about gold theft and embezzlement created a stir among the customers, the SP clarified that Vishal had used a trick to create new customer inventory to create accounts but was not pledging any gold.

Explaining the modus operandi, Vikarabad CCS Inspector Balwanth said that as per the firm’s policy, to obtain a gold loan, one must first visit the branch with documents and the gold to be pledged. “After providing details online, the person receives a customer ID. Once registered, the company disburses a loan of up to ₹5,000 per gram of pledged gold. For subsequent loans, a person only needs to present the gold,” said the Inspector.

Using this, Vishal took out fake loans to siphon off cash from the management. “He created fake entries and obtained ₹1.24 crore over the last 1.3 years. He was mostly using this money for online betting,” added the Inspector.

Following a complaint, the Vikarabad police booked a case and traced the accused to Bidar.

The Manappuram Finance Management issued a statement about the crime and said that the firm is committed to ensuring the safety of the pledges placed by their customers with them and is cooperating with the police team in their investigation.

