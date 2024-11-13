ADVERTISEMENT

Vikarabad case: Former BRS MLA names KTR in confession

Published - November 13, 2024 11:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad

Former BRS MLA of Kodangal Patnam Narender Reddy, who was taken into custody on Wednesday morning for questioning in connection with the attack on officials in Vikarabad on Monday, claimed that he took orders from BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the attack.

During his interrogation, as per the remand case diary, he “confessed to have committed the offence with criminal conspiracy by abetting the accused persons in order to destabilise or deteriorate the government and also to gain political mileage and defame the government of Telangana as per the directions of their party prominent leader i.e. KTR and others.”

He also confessed that he frequently contacted BRS youth wing leader Bogamoni Suresh Raj over phone to “assess the execution of their acts”.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday night, Vikarabad police arrested 21 persons allegedly involved in the attack that injured Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) Chairman Venkat Reddy, Additional Collector Lingya Naik and Vikarabad DSP Srinivas Reddy.

