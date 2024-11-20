ADVERTISEMENT

Vikarabad attack: Police files petition seeking custody of key accused

Published - November 20, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Vikarabad police on Wednesday submitted a petition seeking a 15-day custody of Bogamoni Suresh Raj, the key accused in the attack on government officials on November 11.

He will be questioned about his role in the attack and the instigation behind it, said an officer close to the investigation. Suresh Raj, a key accused in the attack on Vikarabad Collector and other officials in Lagacharla, surrendered at the Kodangal court on November 19.

The attack occurred during a public hearing on land acquisition for a pharma company under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). Officials, including District Collector Prateek Jain, Additional Collector G. Lingya Naik and KADA Chairman Venkat Reddy, met with farmers to discuss their concerns. Suresh, a native of Lagacharla and BRS youth wing leader, suggested relocating the meeting closer to the villagers. However, upon their arrival, a mob attacked, injuring Venkat Reddy, Lingya Naik and Vikarabad DSP Srinivas Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US