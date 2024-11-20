Vikarabad attack: Police files petition seeking custody of key accused

The Vikarabad police on Wednesday submitted a petition seeking a 15-day custody of Bogamoni Suresh Raj, the key accused in the attack on government officials on November 11.

He will be questioned about his role in the attack and the instigation behind it, said an officer close to the investigation. Suresh Raj, a key accused in the attack on Vikarabad Collector and other officials in Lagacharla, surrendered at the Kodangal court on November 19.

The attack occurred during a public hearing on land acquisition for a pharma company under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). Officials, including District Collector Prateek Jain, Additional Collector G. Lingya Naik and KADA Chairman Venkat Reddy, met with farmers to discuss their concerns. Suresh, a native of Lagacharla and BRS youth wing leader, suggested relocating the meeting closer to the villagers. However, upon their arrival, a mob attacked, injuring Venkat Reddy, Lingya Naik and Vikarabad DSP Srinivas Reddy.