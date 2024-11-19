Vikarabad attack: Parigi DSP attached to DGP office

The Telangana government issued orders to transfer the DSP of Parigi, Karunasagar, attaching him to DGP office. He was the jurisdictional DSP of Lagacherla in Vikarabad, which witnessed an attack on government officials on November 11, 2024.

A senior police officer stated that the officer could have prevented government officials from leaving their tents. Additionally, the officer’s absence during the attack was cited as a major lapse .Former Circle Inspector of Pargi Srinivas took charge as the DSP, replacing Karunasagar.

Vikarabad police made several arrests in the case, including former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, a BRS local youth wing leader, for the attack on district officials in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal on November 11.

The agitated crowd confronted the district officials during a public hearing for a proposed pharma company in Vikarabad. Police booked initially three cases and formed four special teams to probe into the allegedly ‘pre-planned attack’.