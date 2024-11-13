ADVERTISEMENT

Vikarabad attack: Former BRS MLA Narender Reddy taken into custody for questioning

Published - November 13, 2024 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He was picked up near his residence when he stepped out for a morning walk

The Hindu Bureau

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was taken into police custody on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: Screengrab of video posted on X handle @BRSparty

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was taken into police custody on Wednesday (November 12, 2024) morning for questioning in relation to the attack on government officials in Vikarabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Vikarabad SP K. Narayana Reddy clarified that Mr. Reddy was picked up near his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad around 7.15 a.m. when he had just stepped out for a morning walk. The former MLA was taken to Pargi police station in Vikarabad for questioning.

According to sources close to the investigation, BRS youth wing leader Bogamoni Suresh Raj, who allegedly instigated the mob attack on the officials on Monday (November 11, 2024), is an associate of Mr. Reddy.

On Monday, the officials visited the Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal to hold a public hearing for a proposed pharma plant in the district. The district collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal Area Development Authority chairman Venkat Reddy planned to collect opinions of farmers who will be losing their land to the proposed pharma plant. After being approached by Mr. Raj, the officials reached the spot where they were attacked by an agitated mob of about 150-200 individuals who claimed that they were not ready to give up their land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Conspiracy behind attack on Vikarabad Collector will be unravelled and responsible punished: Sridhar Babu
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US