Vikalp Counselling Centre for transgender persons inaugurated 

August 02, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with Rachakonda police commissioner D.S. Chauhan on Tuesday inaugurated Vikalp, a counselling centre for transgender persons at Meerpet police station.

Vikalp will be a joint venture of the Rachakonda police and Prajwala, city-based organisation working on anti-trafficking of person, to facilitate employment opportunities for transgender persons.

Mr. Anjani Kumar, lauding the initiative, said such an intervention would be critical in building a healthy and crime-free society.

Mr. Chauhan said Vikalp is a solution-based initiative which provides alternatives to the excluded community and aims to prevent them entering a life of crime.

According to Prajwala founder Sunitha Krishnan, Vikalp, an innovative counselling centre looks at demand reduction and providing economic alternatives to the transgender community. She opined that community policing initiative such as Vikalp will provide solutions to complicated social problems

Jt. Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, L.B Nagar DCP Sai Sri and others were present.

