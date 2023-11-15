HamberMenu
Vijayashanti quits BJP, set to join Congress

November 15, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayashanti

Former MP and film actor Vijayashanti is reported to have resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Wednesday. Her resignation letter has been sent to the State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, according to party sources. She joins a long list of leaders who have resigned from the party including former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Congress leaders are said to have spoken to Ms. Vijayashanti over phone and cordially invited her to join the Congress party. A TPCC functionary said senior leaders would visit her residence on Thursday and formally extend an invitation to join the Congress. “She is likely to join the Congress party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge,” source said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

