Vijaya Telangana’s mega dairy plant to be opened on Oct.5

September 30, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State government is gearing up to open Vijaya Telangana mega dairy plant on October 5.

The plant, set up at Raviryal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for dairy products with a capacity of processing five to eight lakh litres of milk. The government has spent close to ₹250 crore for the construction of the mega dairy plant.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reviewed the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the new plant with senior officials on Friday and directed the officials to speed up the process. The inauguration of the new plant would enhance the productivity of the Vijaya Telangana brand and the officials should take steps to further strengthen the presence of the brand by improving the marketing network.

Efforts should be made to prepare plans for opening more production centres and the Minister directed the officials concerned to work out modalities to set up six zones across the State for dairy products. These zones were aimed at enabling effective procurement of milk from farmers, transportation to the processing centres and other logistics.

The Minister recalled how the dairy was on the verge of closure due to accumulated losses in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and said the focussed approach by the government enabled it to become a profit-making establishment with ₹8,000 crore annual turnover. Steps had since been initiated to ensure that Vijaya Telangana brand could compete with private dairies.

The Minister suggested the officials concerned to set up CCTV camera network in the Lalapet plant while steps should be taken for harness solar energy to reduce financial burden. Mr.Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to be cautious about vested interests marketing duplicate products in the name of Vijaya Telangana and initiate stringent action against those indulging in such activities.

