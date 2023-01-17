ADVERTISEMENT

Vijaya Mega Dairy to be inaugurated by August, says Talasani

January 17, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister reviews ongoing works at the dairy unit in Rangareddy district

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reviewing the ongoing works of Vijaya Dairy at Raviryal in Rangareddy district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that mega dairy plant by Vijaya Dairy would be ready by August and would be inaugurated in the same month.

The Minister reviewed the ongoing works of Vijaya Mega Dairy at Raviryal in Rangareddy district on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Vijaya Dairy chairman Soma Bharat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha and others.

The plant is coming up at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore in 40 acres area with capacity to process 8 lakh litre milk. The officials explained about the works through a power point presentation to the Minister.

“The Vijaya Dairy has reached a stage of closure during the rule in combined Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave a new lease of life to the Vijaya Dairy and spending huge money on dairy industry. Now Vijaya Diary has a turnover of ₹700 crore,” said Mr. Srinivas Yadav while addressing a gathering.

Informing that Vijaya Dairy products are attracting public due to their quality, the Minister said that the government has been extending an incentive of ₹4 per litre to encourage farmers to supply milk to Vijaya Dairy and so far paid ₹100 crore to farmers. Stating that 1962 service was introduced to extend medical assistance to cattle, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said that loans are being extended to dairy farmers by different banks.

