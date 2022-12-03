Vijaya Dairy to procure milk through Agros’ Seva Kendras

December 03, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It plans to scale up daily milk procurement from 3L litres to 5L litres

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its plans to procure milk with the help of TS-Agros’ Agri Rythu Seva Kendra (ARSK) to scale up procurement, the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has launched training programme for 31 ARSK agents of three pilot districts here on Saturday.

As part of the pilot project for procurement of milk through ARSKs, the DDCF has selected Jangaon, Rangareddy and Nagarkurnool districts. The 31 ARSK agents would act as trainers to train the remaining 738 ARSK agents in a phased manner to take up milk procurement there too.

According to the DDCF (Vijaya Dairy) officials, over 3 lakh litres of milk was being procured from 1,43,257 dairy farmers through 3,334 cooperative societies tied up with 16 milk sheds every day. The DDCF is planning to scale up procurement as it is constructing a mega dairy with the capacity to process 5 lakh litres a day on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Chairman of Vijaya Dairy S. Bharat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Dairy) Adhar Sinha, Managing Director of TS-Agros K. Ramulu and others spoke at the launch of training programme. They explained about the welfare and subsidy schemes extended by the State Government and the Vijaya Dairy for the benefit of dairy farmers and appealed them not to fall in the trap of private dairies.

