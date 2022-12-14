  1. EPaper
Vijay Run

December 14, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Army HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area is organising a “Southern Star Vijay Run” with the theme “Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers” at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road, from 6:30 a.m. on December 17, as part of the 51st Vijay Diwas celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 War.

Indian Army solicits participation from everyone, including school and college students, NCC cadets and people from all walks of life. The run will have three categories: 12.5 km run open for all with separate categories for men and women, 5 km run for students and NCC cadets and 4 km run exclusively for women.

The link for online registration is  https: // www.townscript.com / e / southern-star-vijay-run-2022-040441, which will be closed at 6 a.m. on December 15.

