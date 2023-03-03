VIII Nizam heir dispute reaches theological proportions

March 03, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

The sparring between two factions over who is the legitimate titular Nizam IX reached theological proportions after one faction sought a fatwa from the Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia.

The faction supporting Azmat Jah, son of the titular Nizam VIII Mir Barkat Ali Khan, known as Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who in a ceremony in Chowmahalla Palace was named successor sought the jurisprudential opinion from the seminary.

In a question to the Jamia Nizamia, they stated that Raunaq Yar Khan, who has also claimed the title, is a person with no connection with Mukarram Jah’s family. They sought to know, in the light of the Sharia, if a person not related to the family could be made a successor.

In their response, Jamia Nizamia stated that depending on the authenticity of the question, if Raunaq Yar Khan, who is not related to Mir Barket Ali Khan, and was claiming to be his successor, then this claim is false.

The fatwa was shared by the pro-Azmat Jah Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society which maintained that Azmat Jah continues to be the legitimate Nizam IX.

In their response, the pro-Raunaq Yar Khan faction, also known as Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society, disagreed with the fatwa. They claimed that the other faction “misled” the muftis. They also questioned why Azmat Jah was living abroad, despite being a titular head.

According to this faction, Nizam VI Mahboob Ali Khan’s daughter Dawoodunnisa Begum was married to Nazeer Nawaz Jung, a nobleman. They had a daughter Lateefunnisa Begum and Raunaq Yar Khan is her son.

There also exists a dispute over the name of the society.