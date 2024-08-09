GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vigilance and Enforcement officials levy ₹12 lakh fines during surprise checks on vehicles

Published - August 09, 2024 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials conducted routine checks of vehicles in Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Hyderabad and imposed fines close to ₹12 lakh. 

In the first such case, involving Nalgonda and Hyderabad units, tax to the tune of ₹9.65 lakh was levied.  

Routine checks were conducted at Chityala toll gate of Nalgonda and Bibinagar toll gate of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri between 10 p.m. on August 8 to 6 a.m. on August 9. Taxes of ₹2.63 lakh were levied on the offenders.  

Checks were also conducted near Gandi Misamma near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) where tax to the tune of ₹7.01 lakh was levied on vehicles transporting stone, metal, bricks and sand without valid invoices.  

Meanwhile, the Karimnagar unit conducted a surprise route check on Rajiv Rahadari (Karimnagar to Peddapalli road). As many as five vehicles transporting sand were seized. According to the officials, a fine of ₹2 lakh was imposed for overloading, lack of fitness and pollution certificates, and tax penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, Mines Act and GST Act.  

The vehicles have been kept under police custody at RTO Karimnagar and Peddapalli.  

