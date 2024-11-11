Vigil mounted in erstwhile Adilabad district following ‘sighting’ of a tiger

The sighting of a tiger by some motorists while it was crossing the National Highway 44 in the ghat section of Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday night prompted the forest officials to intensify vigil in the forests straddling the Adilabad-Nirmal inter-district border.

The big cat strayed into the forest fringe areas of Telangana’s Boath mandal from Kinwat forest area in neighbouring Maharashtra more than a fortnight ago, sources in the Forest Department said. The tiger has been roaming in the reserve forest areas spanning several mandals in the erstwhile composite Adilabad district since then, leaving the people living in the fringe villages close to the forest areas on the edge.

The Forest Department officials mounted a strict vigil in the forest areas of both Nirmal and Adilabad districts by installing camera traps and deploying animal trackers at vantage locations to constantly monitor the movement of the tiger to ensure safe passage for the big cat.

Alongside the round-the-clock heightened surveillance, the forest sleuths have also stepped up the awareness drive to sensitise people living in close proximity to forests on the safety precautions.

Sources added that the tiger is believed to be moving towards Kawal tiger reserve.

