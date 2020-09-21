Vigil mounted in Bhadrachalam area

The Bhadrachalam sub-divisional police have tightened vigil along the volatile inter-State border with Chhattisgarh to pre-empt any trouble during the CPI (Maoist) Foundation Week, which began on Monday.

In coordination with CRPF personnel, the police have ramped up anti-Maoist operations in the far flung tribal pockets of Charla and Dummugudem mandals to prevent attempts, if any, by the ultras to unleash violence targeting roads and vital installations coinciding with the Maoist Foundation Week.

Bomb disposal squads have been deployed in Charla to carry out road checking operations in the forest fringe areas located near the strife-ridden parts of south Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

Vigil has been mounted in the areas surrounding the Taliperu reservoir in Charla mandal in the wake of blasting of a portion of the Pedamidisileru-Tippapuram road by the rebels on September 7.

The police unearthed three landmines allegedly planted by the ultras abutting the Kaliveru-Tegada main road in the same mandal on Saturday.

Three Maoists were killed in two separate "encounters" in Gundala and Charla mandals earlier this month.