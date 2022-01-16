Vigil intensified in border to track tiger

The Forest Department has intensified vigil in the fringe areas of forests in Mahadevpur mandal after a cow was reportedly mauled to death by a tiger in Sironcha forest area of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra three days ago.

The incident took place around 10 km from the inter-State border in Maharashtra, sources said. Following the incident, Forest officials alerted the field staff to step up vigil in the areas located along the course of the Godavari and its tributary Pranahita river abutting the inter-State border with Maharashtra to keep a close watch on the movement of the tiger.

Chances of a tiger entering into Telangana from Maharashtra are considered remote as the big cat has to cross the Godavari to gain entry into Mahadevpur forest division, sources in the Forest department said. But, as the animal behaviour is unpredictable, officials are maintaining constant vigil in the forested areas adjoining the river that flows along the inter-State boundary, sources added.

As part of the campaign, wall posters are being put up in villages around forest areas highlighting the provisions of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, and precautionary measures to avoid human-animal conflict and ensure safety of forest dwellers, cattle and the wild animals.

District Forest Officer B. Lavanya told The Hindu that they were in touch with their counterparts in Maharashtra to track the movement of the tiger.

“The tiger has not been spotted anywhere in the district as yet,” she said.