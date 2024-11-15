Vigil intensified at border checkpoints in Adilabad ahead of Maharashtra polls

In the run-up to Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, vigil has been intensified at various checkpoints in Adilabad district bordering Maharashtra to curb illegal transportation of liquor and cash.

The district police have intensified surveillance at the checkpoints in Jainad, Boath, Talamadugu and other mandals that share the border with Maharashtra.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam attended an inter-State coordination meeting with his counterparts in Yavatmal district headquarters town in Maharashtra, a fortnight ago, to ensure strict enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The district police have also mounted a vigil on the movement of vehicles on the bridge across Penganga river on NH 44.