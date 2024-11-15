 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigil intensified at border checkpoints in Adilabad ahead of Maharashtra polls

Updated - November 15, 2024 08:12 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the run-up to Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, vigil has been intensified at various checkpoints in Adilabad district bordering Maharashtra to curb illegal transportation of liquor and cash.

The district police have intensified surveillance at the checkpoints in Jainad, Boath, Talamadugu and other mandals that share the border with Maharashtra.

Adilabad Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam attended an inter-State coordination meeting with his counterparts in Yavatmal district headquarters town in Maharashtra, a fortnight ago, to ensure strict enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The district police have also mounted a vigil on the movement of vehicles on the bridge across Penganga river on NH 44.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.