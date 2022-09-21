Vigil heightened at ferry points along forest trijunction in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

Special Correspondent JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/ BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
September 21, 2022 21:19 IST

Police have heightened vigil along the forest and riverine stretches of the inter-State border that Telangana’s tribal-majority districts share with Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as the outlawed CPI(Maoist) began its week-long 18th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday.

Surveillance has been mounted at all the ferry points at Bandargudem, Ichampally, Dammuru and Sarvaipeta villages in the forest region of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district’s Palmela mandal, near the trijunction of Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, sources said.

Special police parties scaled up combing and area domination operations along the forest trijunction to pre-empt any untoward incidents in the forest region.

In Bhadrachalam division of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the TSRTC suspended its night bus services to the Left-Wing Extremism-affected pockets in Bhadrachalam Agency till September 27.

According to sources, joint teams of the special party police personnel and CRPF jawans intensified anti-Maoist operations in the forest region of Bhadrachalam division.

