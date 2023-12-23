Vidula Jalan scholarship instituted at Indian School of Business

December 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the establishment of Vidula Jalan Scholarship, which will be awarded on a need-cum-merit basis to two PGP students (a girl and a boy) from the Class of 2025.

The scholarship has been instituted in memory of the late Vidula Jalan, an alumna of the ISB Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2003 and chairperson of Mangalam Cements. This is the largest scholarship endowment to ISB to date and allow for award of scholarships in perpetuity, ISB said on Friday in a release without mentioning any financials.