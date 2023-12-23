GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vidula Jalan scholarship instituted at Indian School of Business

December 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the establishment of Vidula Jalan Scholarship, which will be awarded on a need-cum-merit basis to two PGP students (a girl and a boy) from the Class of 2025.

The scholarship has been instituted in memory of the late Vidula Jalan, an alumna of the ISB Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2003 and chairperson of Mangalam Cements. This is the largest scholarship endowment to ISB to date and allow for award of scholarships in perpetuity, ISB said on Friday in a release without mentioning any financials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.