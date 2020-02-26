Police kick father of deceased student while protesting at Sangareddy Area Hospital

Tension prevailed for a while at the Area Hospital, Patancheru, on Wednesday when parents of B. Sandhya Rani - an Intermediate first year student at Narayana College who committed suicide on Tuesday - were protesting as the police were forcibly taking away the body of the deceased in a freezer box. While doing so, police kicked Chandrasekhar, the girl’s father. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Ms. Sandhya Rani had reportedly killed herself in her hostel bathroom, and Mr. Chandrasekhar lodged a complaint with BDL Banur Police Station alleging negligence of the college management. Though she had been suffering from high fever for the past one week, the college authorities failed to send his daughter home or get her treated, which had led to her suicide, he alleged.

Dharna for justice and action

Ms. Sandhya Rani’s parents and relatives held a dharna in front of the police station on Wednesday morning when her body was brought for postmortem to the Area Hospital demanding justice and action against the college management.

Further, they tried to obstruct the police from taking the body for postmortem. Then, a policeman kicked Mr. Chandrasekhar with his boot even as his colleagues forcibly pulled the latter aside. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Responding to the video, the Superintendent of Police said in his twitter handle @spsangareddy: “Police were trying to prevent agitators taking law into their hands at the mortuary, yet suitable action will be taken for any wilful misbehaviour exhibited by the officers on duty as alleged in the video.”

(Roshni -Suicide prevention helpline - 914066202000)