Videos of a student being assaulted surface

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos of a youth being assaulted by fellow students surfaced on social media on Friday, prompting police to “verify” the incident.

According to sources, the incident took place in the first week of this month at a prominent business school in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. It is unclear what the prompted the incident.

When contacted, police said that disagreements arose between students. “We are verifying the incident and will book a case based on the outcome of verification,” a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, staff of the business school said that the issue came to the attention of the management. In an effort to curb indiscipline disciplinary committees have been appraised and strict action would be taken, said a member of the staff.