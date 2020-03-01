Telangana

Video wall inaugrated at Khammam Police Commissionerate

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao at inauguration of CC Camera Video Wall at Command Control Centre, in Khammam on Sunday.

To help control, prevent crime

A video wall, a virtual digital canvass, to watch and analyse the video feed from the CCTV cameras in Khammam Police Commissionerate limits started functioning at the Command Control Centre of the district police at Prakash Nagar here.

Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao formally inaugurated the facility during his visit to the town on Sunday. Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal and others were present.

The new facility encompassing LCD panels and direct view multi-monitor system has been set up at the Command Control Centre at an estimated cost of ₹ 20 lakh.

It will aid in further strengthening video surveillance in the district headquarters town and help in effective prevention as well as detection of crimes.

