Video of police kicking suicide victim’s dad goes viral

A policeman kicking the girl’s father even as the freezer containing her body is forcibly being taken away at Patancheru area hospital in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

SANGAREDDY

27 February 2020 00:11 IST

Inter student’s family was demanding action against college management for ‘negligence’

Tension prevailed for sometime at the area hospital in Patancheru on Wednesday when the parents of an Intermediate first year student at Narayana College, who committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday, held a protest and police forcibly took away the body of the deceased in the freezer box.

While doing so, the police kicked Chandrasekhar, father of the girl, and it went viral on social media.

The Inter student had committed suicide in the hostel bathroom and Chandrasekhar had lodged a complaint with BDL Banur police station alleging negligence of college management. Though she was suffering from fever for the past one week the college authorities failed to send her home or get her treated, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Parents and relatives held a dharna in front of the police station on Wednesday morning when the body was brought for post-mortem to the area hospital, demanding justice and action against the college management. Not only that, they obstructed the police from taking the body for post-mortem.

Some of the students too joined them in the protest

At this point police used force, pulled Chandrasekhar aside and in one of the videos that went viral a policeman is seen kicking him with his boot.

SP tweets

Responding to the video, Superintendent of Police said in his twitter handle @spsangareddy: “Police were trying to prevent agitators taking law into their hands at the mortuary, yet suitable action will be taken for any wilful misbehaviour exhibited by the officers on duty as alleged in the video.”

Post-mortem completed

Meanwhile, post-mortem examination was done on the student’s body at the government hospital in Patancheru amid heavy police security. Police had a tough time dealing with relatives and students, who demanded justice to the family.

Though post-mortem was completed by evening, her parents reportedly refused to accept the body, demanding compensation from the college management.

₹15 lakh compensation

However, late in the night the college management reportedly agreed to pay a compensation of ₹ 15 lakh and with this, the relatives took the body to their native place in Mahabubnagar district for last rites.

Punitive action

In a turn of events, Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Chandana Deepti has directed attachment of constable Sridhar, who allegedly kicked the Inter student’s father, to the Armed Reserve Headquarters on Wednesday, according to a release here on Wednesday.

Ms. Chandana Deepti said: “We regret the incident. Constable was attached to AR Headquarters and disciplinary action will be initiated after enquiry.”

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)